Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Telus launches ‘No Overage’ $75 10GB unlimited data plans
- Videotron launches $75/17GB promotional plan
- Cell networks overloaded, people lose connection intermittently at Raptors Parade
- RBC clients can finally use Google Pay in stores
- Amazon announces new Kindle Oasis with colour adjustable display
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in July 2019
- ISED’s policy directive is welcomed, industry yet to see its effectiveness
- Desjardins faces data breach impacting 2.9 million users’ personal data
- How Canada has been taking E3 and the larger gaming industry by storm
- Canadian wellness app Carrot Rewards shuts down due to lack of funding
- 9.5 million Canadians watched the Toronto Raptors parade on TV
- ISED orders CRTC with new directive to promote competition
- You now can pre-order a Google Stadia controller for $89 in Canada
- Amazon Canada’s new Mastercard gives Prime members 2.5 percent back
- Toronto licensing staff recommend mandatory training for ride-sharing services
