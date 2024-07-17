Leaked Google Pixel Watch 3 EU pricing points to price hikes

Following up on the recent Pixel 9 series pricing leak, we now have details about the Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 3 XL EU pricing.

The leaked pricing comes from the same source, Dealabs (via Android Police). According to the publication, the various Pixel Watch 3 models will have the following prices in the EU:

Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, Wi-Fi) – €399 (roughly $596.78 CAD)

Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, LTE) – €499 (roughly $746.35 CAD)

Pixel Watch 3 XL (45mm, Wi-Fi) – €449 (roughly $671.57 CAD)

Pixel Watch 3 XL (45mm, LTE) – €549 (roughly $821.14 CAD)

It’s important to note that currency conversions are seldom accurate to the actual prices in different regions, though they can offer an idea of what prices will be like. To put things in perspective, the Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi variant started at €349 and the LTE variant cost €399. In Canada, the Pixel Watch 2 models cost $479.99 and $549.99, respectively.

With that in mind, it seems like a safe bet that the Pixel Watch 3 will cost more at launch than comparable Pixel Watch 2 models. For example, the base Pixel Watch 3 with Wi-Fi reportedly will start at €399 — given that was how much the LTE Pixel Watch 2 cost, and that model in Canada was $549.99, we could see a similar price for the base Pixel Watch 3 (Wi-Fi) model in Canada.

If we do see that pricing for the Pixel Watch 3, it’d put the smartwatch in line with the Apple Watch Series 9 pricing. On the Android side, it’d mean the Pixel Watch 3 is significantly more than the similar-specced Galaxy Watch 7, which starts at $409.99 in Canada. There’s also the OnePlus Watch 2, which starts at $399.99 in Canada.

All this means the Pixel Watch 3 could be a pricey smartwatch in Canada, which could make it a tough sell. There’s still a few weeks before Google’s August Pixel event where we’ll likely learn all about the Pixel Watch 3. It’s possible Google will unveil something new with the smartwatch to justify the price increase, but we’ll just have to wait and see.