Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is a lovely phone that’s not coming to Canada

I was offered the opportunity to try the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra, the Taiwanese company’s latest flagship. While the handset isn’t coming to Canada, I jumped at the chance to take the smartphone for a spin. I’ve been using the device for several weeks, and it’s been pretty enjoyable.

Since the handset isn’t coming to Canada, let’s list things you should know about the Zenfone 11 Ultra instead of a full review.

Specifications

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is pretty ‘ultra’ with its assortment of specs. These include 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 144Hz refresh rate display when gaming with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also sports a 5,500mAh battery and 65W wired charging, which makes charging the handset very quick.

These specs made my experience with the handset run incredibly smoothly. I’ve watched many YouTube, Disney+ and Netflix videos, played tons of Marvel Snap, took quite a few notes on Google Keep, and scrolled through Instagram, TikTok and many other social media apps.

I also loved that the smartphone had a 3.5mm headphone jack; I think more devices should include this. Most people no longer have wired earbuds, but it’s always nice to be given the choice.

AI Everywhere

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a hot smartphone topic, especially with companies like Google and Apple drinking the AI Kool-Aid.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra does have an interesting AI feature called ‘Semantic Search.’ Semantic Search lets people use more colloquial language when looking for something in their settings, apps, and more. For instance, you can type ‘phone usage’ to find details about battery usage.

Other AI features include ‘AI Noise Cancellation,’ which suppresses background noise when you’re on a phone call. There’s also an AI Call Translator, which lets users speak in their native language, and AI will translate their words into text and voice.

You can also play around with AI Wallpaper, which lets users make new wallpapers by using some keywords.

ZenUI

One of my favourite things about the Zenfone flagships is its user interface. When setting up your Zenfone 11 Ultra, you can choose between stock Android and Zen UI. I chose ZenUI, which has some exciting optimization features. The UI is bare compared to other brands like Samsung.

One of the ZenUI features allows users to pull down from the left or right side of the selfie camera. On the left side, you’ll see your notifications; on the right, you can see an expanded view of the Quick Settings. This is similar to how the latest iPhones work, and I think it’s a fun and nice touch.

Like Samsung phones, ZenUI lets users add apps and shortcuts to a menu on the edge of your display. Called Edge tool, you can add system shortcuts like the flashlight or take a screenshot, but you can also add apps, giving users quick access to your favourite apps.

A Smart Key option also turns the power button into a quick access for the Google Assistant or Voice input if you want to take notes or open any apps on your device.

Great battery

The Zenfone 11 Ultra features a rather large 5,500mah battery that’s very impressive. You can easily get a full day of battery and, by the end of the day, have 50 percent capacity remaining. For the most part, I’d charge it again overnight, but on the days I didn’t, I got partway through the following day.

If you hate carrying a portable charger, the ZenFone 11 Ultra is an awesome choice. Battery life is a big issue for many, so it’s great that Asus can provide a quick and powerful handset with an awesome battery.

Does size matter?

The Zenfone 11 Ultra features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and is 163.8mm in length, 76.8mm in width and 8.9mm in thickness, weighing 224g. This is much heavier and bigger than the 172g ZenFone 10 with a 5.92-inch display and 146.5mm in length, 68.1mm in width and 9.4mm in thickness. The trend in the smartphone market is to make handsets bigger, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max and foldables; however, the ZenFone 10 was a nice option for those who like smaller smartphones.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is big and matches the trend of larger devices. But since the ZenFone 8 back in 2021, Asus has been offering smaller devices. I think the ZenFone Ultra feels great to hold, and people seem to prefer larger smartphones, but it would have been nice if the tech maker offered a smaller size as well.

Average at best

The Zenfone 11 Ultra’s camera is probably the least favourable aspect of the smartphone. Its pictures are unexciting and overexposed enough to look pale and lifeless.

Some images can look pleasing, but there is a slight oversaturation in the colours, and some images look digitally enhanced. These pictures aren’t great, but they work for a quick social media post, especially if you’re not interested in photography.

Across the border

If you’re interested in the Zenfone 11 Ultra, I won’t blame you, but as I mentioned earlier, this phone isn’t coming to Canada. If you want to hop over to the U.S., the Zenfone 11 Ultra costs $899.99 USD (roughly $1,225 CAD).