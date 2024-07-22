fbpx
Wolverine gets his own ass-shaped Xbox controller, and it’s even on a billboard in Alberta

Deadpool just couldn't leave out Wolvie in his latest cheeky promotional bit

Bradly Shankar
Jul 22, 202411:42 AM EDT 0 comments
Last week, Marvel Studios and Microsoft revealed Deadpool & Wolverine-themed Xbox controller that was literally shaped like Deadpool’s ass.

Of course, no one wouldn’t want to leave out the Merc with a Mouth’s clawed friend, and so the two companies have now debuted a corresponding Wolverine-themed controller. The gamepad sports a yellow-and-blue design based on Wolverine’s signature X-Men costume, as well as a yellow “Adamantium-tough tush.”

But the best part of this whole thing is that Marvel and Xbox are actually promoting the ass-tonishing Wolverine controller on a billboard in none other than Alberta. For the uninitiated, Wolverine was born as James Howlett near Cold Lake in northern Alberta, so it’s the perfect fit. Xbox has confirmed to MobileSyrup that this billboard can be found in Edmonton — the Google Street View location is here.

Those interested in winning this limited edition Wolverine controller will be able to do so via Microsoft’s official Instagram page. A promotional post will be shared to this page “soon,” says Microsoft.

Meanwhile, a giveaway for the Deadpool controller (plus an accompanying Xbox Series X console) is now available on X (Twitter). For that contest, you’ll have to follow Xbox on X (Twitter) and respost this post with the hashtag #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes.

 

Deadpool & Wolverine will open in theatres on July 26th. The film was directed by Montreal’s Shawn Levy and stars Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox

Update: 22/07/2024 at 12:47pm ET — Updated with confirmation from Xbox regarding the location of the billboard in Alberta.

