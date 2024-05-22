Canada has the cheapest broadband internet prices in North America: report

Canada has the lowest broadband internet prices in North America, according to Cable.co.uk.

The site, which normally compares internet, TV, and mobile packages in the U.K., has published a new report on fixed-line broadband deals around the world.

Specifically, the site looked at just over 3,400 fixed-line broadband deals in 223 countries between September and November 2023. As part of that data, Cable.co.uk found that Canada was the cheapest country for broadband prices in North America thanks to average monthly prices of $58.26 USD (about $79.63 CAD).

For comparison, the monthly average for the U.S. was $65 USD (about $88.86). Meanwhile, the North American monthly broadband pricing average was $104.33 USD (about $142.61), making this the third most expensive region overall. But while Canada was top-ranked in North America, it placed 144th overall out of the 223 analyzed countries.

Overall, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was the region with the lowest prices, averaging $16.46 USD (about $22.50 CAD) overall.

Commenting on the findings, Dan Howdle, Cable.co.uk’s consumer telecoms analyst, remarked that it’s “interesting” that the “cheapest broadband in the world tends to be in Eastern Europe and CIS nations.” At the same time, he says, “these countries tend to have some of the most advanced infrastructure too (high % full fibre FTTP coverage), and are somehow able to offer it to users at very low prices.”

He says this runs counter to the assumption that regions such as Western Europe and North America have more expensive plans because of their supposedly superior infrastructure.

“In a way it obliterates the notion that regions such as Western Europe and North America pay more because of the cost of rolling out new technologies, and actually points more readily to the idea that people in these regions are made to pay more simply because they can,” he noted.

Cable.co.uk’s full report can be read here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: Daily Hive