Here’s how you can get your hands on iOS 18 today

Apple today announced its latest Operating System (OS) updates, including the likes of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, VisionOS 2, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. Alongside those updates, Apple made betas of the new software available — here’s how to get iOS 18 now.

It’s worth noting that these early developer betas aren’t complete products, and are yet to be polished. Apple will release the official OS updates sometime later this fall, likely alongside the launch of the iPhone 16. However, if you’re looking to tinker with iOS 18 and are fine with running an unpolished operating system on your iPhone, we have the necessary information for you.

iOS 18 is available to install on iPhone XR and later, including the iPhone SE 2nd-gen and up. You’ll have to first sign up for Apple’s Beta Software Program using your Apple ID. This should be the same Apple ID that is associated with the iPhone you’re trying to install iOS 18 on.

Once you sign up with your associated Apple ID, you will be redirected to a new beta page, which lists iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more right at the top. Tap on iOS, and scroll down. Currently, this page shows information for iOS 17, but we’re going to ignore that as it doesn’t affect our download. Under the ‘Get started’ section, you’ll see hyperlink text that says “enroll your iOS device.” Tap on it, and you’ll be redirected to a new enroll screen. Scroll down to point #2 and tap on “Open Beta Updates” in the blue bubble. You should now be prompted to open Settings, as shown in the screenshots above.

You should now be automatically redirected to the Beta Updates screen within Settings, with iOS 18 Developer Beta listed. Tap on it if it isn’t already checked. Tap on Back on the top left, and the iOS 18 Developer Beta should be there for you to install as seen in the screenshots below. Although not necessary, it is advised that you back up your data before updating, or only update a device that isn’t your daily driver. I’ve never had a developer update beta erase my device, but reports about it aren’t uncommon.

If you’re not comfortable tinkering with the Developer Beta, a Public Beta should roll out next month. Apple did not share an exact date, though it is expected to be more stable than the current build.

TL;DR

Only update if you’re fine with running an unpolished OS. Head to Apple’s Beta Software Program website > sign up with your Apple ID > enroll your iOS device > open Software Update settings and select iOS 18 Developer Beta > download and install the 7.11GB update.

