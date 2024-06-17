After M4 iPad Pro, Apple reportedly plans to make devices thin again

New reports say Apple plans to return to thin and light devices after several years of making its core products like iPhone and MacBook thicker.

Reports come from several places, including Bloomberg‘s reliable Mark Gurman, The Information, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to various reports, Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro, which is crazy thin, is the first of a new class of super-thin devices.

Now, Apple is reportedly working on a skinnier iPhone 17 line for 2025, as well as efforts to make the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch thinner. The Information‘s report backs up details on the thinner iPhone, while recent information from Kuo points to a thinner chassis for the Apple Watch Series 10. Kuo also says the Watch could get a bigger 49mm screen size.

While thinner devices definitely feel impressive, here’s hoping Apple doesn’t sacrifice performance or battery life in the name of thinness. The M4 iPad Pro hasn’t made many tradeoffs in the battery life and performance department, which is certainly a good sign, but it remains to be seen how things play out.

Source: Bloomberg, The Information, Ming-Chi Kuo Via: Engadget