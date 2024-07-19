Looks like Google is bringing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Canada

It looks like Google is bringing its foldable to Canada this year. Last year, the Mountain-View company snuffed Canada, and the Pixel Fold was only available in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan. However, two sources now indicate that we’ll see the company’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the North.

Firstly, Canada’s Radio Equipment List indicates that Google will bring all four Pixel 9 handsets to Canada this year. The list says the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold have all been approved by the government’s broadcasting and telecommunications system.

The Canadian Google Store also shows off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The site says, “Coming 13 August Get ready for a whole new era of phones.” Below is a picture of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro.

I’m incredibly happy that Google is bringing this handset to the North. I was a massive fan of the original Pixel Fold, and while I think Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn’t the best name for it, I’m looking forward to checking out and reviewing the handset.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 series, will be unveiled at a Made by Google event on August 13th. Rumours point to it featuring a taller display and triple camera setup and will come in Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants.