fbpx
News

Looks like Google is bringing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Canada

I can't wait to get my hands on it

Dean Daley
Jul 19, 202410:55 AM EDT 0 comments

It looks like Google is bringing its foldable to Canada this year. Last year, the Mountain-View company snuffed Canada, and the Pixel Fold was only available in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan. However, two sources now indicate that we’ll see the company’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the North.

Firstly, Canada’s Radio Equipment List indicates that Google will bring all four Pixel 9 handsets to Canada this year. The list says the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold have all been approved by the government’s broadcasting and telecommunications system.

The Canadian Google Store also shows off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The site says, “Coming 13 August Get ready for a whole new era of phones.” Below is a picture of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro.

I’m incredibly happy that Google is bringing this handset to the North. I was a massive fan of the original Pixel Fold, and while I think Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn’t the best name for it, I’m looking forward to checking out and reviewing the handset.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 series, will be unveiled at a Made by Google event on August 13th. Rumours point to it featuring a taller display and triple camera setup and will come in Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Google confirms Pixel 9 Pro Fold name and design

Gaming

Canada’s Digital Extremes to reveal big Warframe updates at TennoCon 2024 this weekend

Gaming

Resident Evil 7 has reportedly bombed on iOS with just 2,000 copies sold

News

Dyson finally made a regular pair of headphones

Comments