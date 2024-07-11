Virgin adds $44/40GB plan, drops 20G option to $39 to match Fido, Koodo

Bell’s Virgin Plus kicked off the recent round of price hikes at flanker brands, and now it’s walking back some changes to fall in line with Koodo and Fido.

When Virgin changed its prices on July 4th, it turned its $34/20GB plan into a $44/20GB plan. However, Fido and Koodo didn’t follow suit with their respective plan changes, instead opting for $39/20GB and $44/40GB plans. A recent update to Virgin’s website dropped the 20GB plan to $39 and added a new $44/40GB plan.

Aside from the new prices and data buckets, the plans have the same features as Virgin’s other 4G plans. That means data speeds capped at 150Mbps, video streaming capped at 480p quality, unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, and unlimited international texting.

Notably, Virgin also dropped its talk and text plan back to $30 after hiking the pricing to $35/mo.

While the changes are an improvement compared to what Virgin had before, the plans still aren’t good deals. Why pay $39/mo for 20GB of 4G data when you can get 50GB of 5G data and Canada-U.S. calling, texting and data from Freedom or Public Mobile?

You can check out Virgin’s plans here.