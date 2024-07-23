Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is coming to Xbox Game Pass this week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) will land on Xbox Game Pass on July 24th, Xbox has confirmed. Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will all get access to the game.

Notably, this marks Call of Duty‘s Game Pass debut following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the shooter series’ owner, in October. At the time, Microsoft confirmed that Activision Blizzard games, including Call of Duty, would begin to hit Game Pass in 2024, although more specific release windows weren’t provided.

Modern Warfare III‘s Game Pass launch comes just two weeks after Microsoft confirmed price increases for its various Game Pass memberships in September. The hike will come just one month before Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches day one on Game Pass in October in a first for the series. However, only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will offer the game at launch, as Microsoft is removing day one offerings from the lower-cost Game Pass tiers in September.

For now, though, all Game Pass members will be able to play Modern Warfare III. Frankly, this is probably the best place for this particular title, given that it was originally criticized for releasing at full price despite lacking a lot of content and suffering from many issues. Some of the game’s microtransactions, including those for a Godzilla x Kong crossover, are also egregiously expensive.

On Game Pass, at least, subscribers can now try the latest COD without having to pay any extra.

Image credit: Activision

Source: Xbox