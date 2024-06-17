fbpx
Deals

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are 21% off today

MobileSyrup
Jun 17, 202412:00 PM EDT 1 comment
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Unless you’re overly obsessed with (and willing to shell out for) high-end audio experiences, Bose’s QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones tick almost every box you could want in a noise-cancelling pair of cans.

Their noise-cancelling tech remains top-tier, they pair easily, and they’re among the most comfortable over-ear models on the market. Combine all of that with simple, intuitive functionality, and you’ve got the perfect headphones for ignoring your fellow commuters, noisy roommates, and open-concept office neighbours.

Best of all, they’re on sale today for $379, down 21 percent from their usual price of $479. Find them at Amazon, and enjoy the silence.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Deals

Virgin Plus offers some existing customers $61/125GB 5G plan

Deals

Prices drop on games and game accessories at Best Buy Canada

Deals

This high-speed 3D printer is 43% off today

Deals

Koodo offering some existing customers $30/60GB, $35/65GB and $40/70GB plans

Comments