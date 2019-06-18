News
RBC clients can finally use Google Pay in stores

Personal Visa, Mastercard and Interac debit cards are receiving support

Jun 18, 2019

11:06 AM EDT

The Royal Bank of Canada has finally got on board with mobile payments, and now supports Google Pay for in-store transactions.

As of the time of writing, users can add some credit cards to Google Pay and RBC says that support for “all personal Visa, MasterCard and Interac cards” is coming at some point soon.

So far my Mastercard works for in-store payments, but I wasn’t able to add either my debit card or Visa.

The service is being added today so all cards should work with Google Pay soon.

The Canadian bank began teasing the feature in early April. The Google Pay Canada website has yet to be updated to reflect the addition of RBC.

Since the feature is rolling out slowly, we’ll update the story when debit cards work.

Update 18/06/2019 12:03 ET: I’m now able to add and use my RBC debit card to Google Pay, but I still can’t use my Visa for in-store payments.

