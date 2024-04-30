fbpx
Business

London Drugs temporarily closes stores following cyberattack

The company says it has "no reason to believe that customer or employee data has been impacted."

Jonathan Lamont
Apr 30, 20249:25 AM EDT 0 comments

B.C.-based retail and pharmacy chain London Drugs closed its stores until further notice following a cyberattack.

London Drugs announced the move in a post on the website better known as Twitter, noting the closure was “out of an abundance of caution.” Additionally, the retailer temporarily took down its phone lines as a “necessary part of its investigation.”

The retailer discovered the attack on April 28th. In a statement to CBC News on that day, the company said it had “no reason to believe that customer or employee data has been impacted.”

London Drugs said it retained third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with “containment, remediation and conduct a forensic investigation.”

Additionally, the retailer advised customers with urgent pharmacy needs to visit their local store in person for support until the phone lines are back in service.

Source: @LondonDrugs Via: CBC News

