London Drugs temporarily closes stores following cyberattack

B.C.-based retail and pharmacy chain London Drugs closed its stores until further notice following a cyberattack.

London Drugs announced the move in a post on the website better known as Twitter, noting the closure was “out of an abundance of caution.” Additionally, the retailer temporarily took down its phone lines as a “necessary part of its investigation.”

On April 28, 2024, London Drugs discovered that it was a victim of a cybersecurity incident. Out of an abundance of caution, London Drugs is temporarily closing stores across Western Canada until further notice. Upon discovering the incident, London Drugs immediately undertook… — London Drugs (@LondonDrugs) April 29, 2024

The retailer discovered the attack on April 28th. In a statement to CBC News on that day, the company said it had “no reason to believe that customer or employee data has been impacted.”

London Drugs said it retained third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with “containment, remediation and conduct a forensic investigation.”

As a necessary part of its internal investigation, London Drugs phone lines have been temporary taken down and will be restored as soon as the investigation is complete. In the interim, Pharmacy staff are on-site at all London Drugs locations to support customers with urgent… — London Drugs (@LondonDrugs) April 29, 2024

Additionally, the retailer advised customers with urgent pharmacy needs to visit their local store in person for support until the phone lines are back in service.

Source: @LondonDrugs Via: CBC News