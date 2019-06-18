Amazon Canada’s new Mastercard gives Prime members 2.5 percent back

Amazon Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Mastercard are joining forces to launch a new Amazon.ca rewards credit card offering Prime members 2.5 percent back at Amazon Canada and more.
MBNA, a division of TD, is issuing the rewards card on Mastercard’s global payments network. Starting June 18th, eligible Amazon Prime members can earn 2.5 percent at Amazon.ca and Whole Foods Market in Canada when they use the card. Additionally, Prime members receive one percent back on all other eligible purchases. Prime members who use their card in the U.S. or internationally earn 2.5 percent back on purchases in a foreign currency.
Non-Prime members will earn 1.5 percent back on purchases at Amazon.ca and Whole Foods Market in Canada, and one percent back on all other purchases.
Further, an introductory offer gives all cardholders five percent back at Amazon.ca, grocery stores and restaurants for six months after they open the account or on the first $3,000 in eligible purchases.
On top of this, the card has no annual fee, points caps or expiration date for points. Additionally, the release detailing the card’s benefits says that for every 2,000 points earned, cardholders automatically redeem them for a $20 Amazon.ca gift card. However, the release doesn’t detail how users collect points.
The card also offers 90-day purchase assurance coverage, extended warranty and trip interruption coverage.
The card also sports Mastercard contactless payments so cardholders can tap at participating merchants.
Customers who apply online and are approved can use their Amazon.ca Mastercard right away on Amazon. The card offers electronic billing as well.
You can learn more about the new Mastercard here.
Comments