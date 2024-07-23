fbpx
Spotify CEO thinks people are asking for more expensive plans

Someone has been spending a little to much time looking at charts

Brad Bennett
Jul 23, 20245:49 PM EDT 0 comments

Spotify posted record-high earnings this quarter on the back of a U.S. price hike. In the earnings call with Spotify’s investors, CEO Daniel Ek spoke about a more expensive, “deluxe” version of the streaming service.

It was widely circulated earlier this summer after a Bloomberg report that Spotify is planning to release a premium plan which includes high-quality audio and more tools for managing and creating playlists.

In the call, Ek referenced it as something that could be about $5 more than current plans, around $17-$18 USD (roughly $23-$24 CAD). He called it a “deluxe” version with higher control and quality across the board.

I don’t know what that means, but it sounds like nothing, and then there’s higher audio quality. I’ll be interested to see if they can release any new features beyond HIFI that could tempt people to pay more for the already expensive service.

On top of that, there seem to be plans for music-only and audiobook-only options to give people more choices over what they want from the service, according to a report fromYahoo Finance. 

Keep in mind that Spotify announced that high-quality music would be added to the service in 2021. Years later, that still hasn’t happened, but now it seems like it might happen, but it will cost more.

For reference, these other streaming services offer high-quality music already;

  • Apple Music — $11 per month
  • Deezer Premium — $12 per month
  • Tidal — $11
  • Amazon Music Unlimited — $10

Source: Yahoo Finance

