Thousand of car dealerships slowed down due to cyberattack

The software company CDK Global has been hit with back-to-back cyberattacks, leading to delays at major car dealerships across Canada and the U.S.

CDK Global makes software that car dealerships use to provide financing, insurance and repairs to their fleets and the cars of their customers. In a report from The Associated Press, it says that CDK supplies software to more than 15,000 dealerships. It‘s unclear how many of these are slowed down due to the cyberattack.

The company was hit by and recovered from the first attack on June 18th, but has been hit again. As of June 21st, the software still appears to be down and it’s expected to drag on into the weekend.

The Associated Press also clarifies that most dealerships are still open and have reverted to taking orders and tracking data by hand.

Source: Associated Press Via: CTV News