Koodo follows Virgin, Fido in raising plan prices by $5/mo

Telus flanker brand Koodo has followed Fido and Virgin in raising wireless prices by $5/mo nearly across the board.

As of July 10th, Koodo had the following plans and pricing:

$39/20GB 4G (previously $34)

$44/40GB 4G (previously $39)

$49/60GB 4G (previously $44/50GB)

Aside from the $49 plan, which received a 10GB data increase alongside the price hike, the other plans did not receive any additional data or features to justify the increase. Interestingly, Koodo’s new prices still come in lower than Fido and Virgin. For example, Virgin charges $44 for 20GB. Fido also charges $44 but offers a $5/mo discount for using autoplay, dropping the price to $39 like Koodo.

Also of note, Koodo still offers a $30/mo talk and text plan, while Virgin charges $35. Fido technically charges $35 as well, but the autopay discount drops the price to $30. Of course, other providers offer better options, like Public’s $15/mo talk and text plan.

As I’ve pointed out multiple times now, these plans weren’t exactly good deals, and the price hikes are making them even worse than before. Freedom Mobile and Public Mobile continue to offer $34/50GB plans with 5G data and unlimited Canada/U.S. calling, texting and data usage. As long as those plans exist, it doesn’t make sense to pay Koodo (or anyone else) more money for less.

You can check out Koodo’s plans here.