MobileSyrup’s Holiday Gift Guide [2023 Edition]

The holidays are just around the corner, and that means it’s time to celebrate with your loved ones. But finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list can be a challenge, especially if you’re running out of time or ideas.
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. MobileSyrup has compiled a list of some of the best tech gifts for this year, whether you’re shopping for gamers, movie buffs or anyone in between. Check out our suggestions below for powerbanks, consoles, peripherals, streaming subscriptions and more.
You’ll find something for every budget and taste, and make this holiday season a memorable one.
A Streaming service
Streaming services are a great holiday gift for anyone who loves to watch movies, shows, documentaries, and more.
Give your loved ones access to thousands of hours of entertainment, with and without ads.
Some of the most popular streaming services are Netflix, Disney+, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and more!
Each of these services offers different content, features, and prices, so you can find the best depending on the recipient.
Streaming service subscritions start at $5.99.Learn More
$5.99Netflix Apple TV+ Disney+
Analogue pocket
Are you looking for the perfect gift for that special retro gamer in your life? The Analogue Pocket is as good as it gets. The high-end handheld features a stunning 1600 x 1400 pixel resolution display and can play Game Boy, Game Boy Colour and Game Boy Advance cartridges right out of the box (it also supports ROMs and emulators if you're tech-savvy).
The only issue is getting your hands on one, as the handheld is almost always sold out (there are several restocks coming in December).Learn More
$340Analogue
Anker 733 Power Bank
The Anker 733 Power Bank is a portable charger that uses GaNPrime technology to charge your devices on the go more efficiently and while generating less heat than traditional chargers.
It features a 65W output that can charge a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops and more. It also supports PowerIQ 3.0, which automatically detects and delivers the optimal charging speed for your device.
The Anker 733 Power Bank, with its 10,000mAh capacity, is the perfect gift for anyone who needs a reliable and fast power source on the go.Learn More
$129.99Amazon Anker
Baldur's Gate 3
Is there a gamer in your life that's looking for a new game to play during the holidays? If so, likely 'Game of the Year' winner, Baldur’s Gate 3, is a title they should definitely try out.
Those with interested in trying out Dungeons and Dragons in a video game need to look no further than Baldur’s Gate 3, where you can create your own magical character in a fantastical land.
If you want to steal money from an elf, go ahead. Want to use your fire ball magic to burn your enemies? You can do that as well. If you want to stop a race war as well, you can do that too… or escalate tensions.
Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on the PlayStation 5, Mac and PC. It starts at $79.99.Learn More
$79.99PC/Mac PlayStation
Fujifilm Instax mini Evo Instant Camera
For someone who loves capturing memories, the Fujifilm Instax mini Evo Instant Camera might be the perfect gift.
The instant camera offers a mix between the nostalgia of analog photography with the convenience of digital features.
With it, you also get to preview your shots on the LCD screen before printing them on the spot, all within a compact, lightweight, and easy to use form.Learn More
You can also connect the camera to your smartphone via the Instax app and print photos from your gallery or use your phone as a remote shutter, giving you a fun and interactive way to share special moments with others.
$249.99Best Buy
Item trackers
Item trackers are a smart way to keep track of keys, wallets, luggage, pets and a lot more. This holiday season, you might want to consider gifting an item tracker for your loved ones who have a habit of misplacing things.
Two of the most popular options right now are Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2, both of which are compatible with their respective device ecosystems.
Both trackers use ultra-wideband technology to provide precise finding features, as well as Bluetooth Low-Energy to connect to a network of devices that can help you find your lost items, making a solid gift this holiday season.Learn More
$39.99Apple AirTags Samsung SmartTag2
KUXIU X40 3-In-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger
A gadget we've used quite a lot this year is the KUXIU X40 3-In-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger.
It’s a great charging dock for a desk or night stand and the foldable aspect means it’s super easy to pack up and take on the go.
It also charges wireless earbuds via a small wireless pad on the bottom and has a zone to top up an Apple Watch on the back.
With the new iOS standby mode this is the perfect gift for anyone looking to get a little more out of their MagSafe connection. This model is Aluminium to give it a nice weight, but there’s a lighter/cheaper plastic version as well.Learn More
$92KuXiu
Logitech G713 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cloud Palm Rest
If you’re looking to gift a keyboard that combines comfort, performance, and style this holiday season, you might want to consider the Logitech G713 with its cloud-soft palm rest.
The G713 is a wired mechanical keyboard tenkeyless mechanical keyboard that features customizable RGB lighting and your choice of GX switches, including ‘Clicky,’ ‘Tactile’ and ‘Linear.’
The keyboard includes a soft cloud-shaped palm rest for extra comfort.Learn More
$229.99Amazon Logitech
PlayStation Slim
If you are looking for a gift that will delight a gamer, you might want to consider the PlayStation 5 Slim console.
The new Slim console was unveiled in October, and it is the latest version of Sony’s popular gaming system, which has been redesigned to be smaller and lighter than its predecessor.
The PS5 Slim console features a 1TB SSD for faster loading times, an optional Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for playing physical games and movies, and a sleek design that fits in any living room.
The console is available in both Disc and Digital versions, and as a standalone console or as a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III or Marvel's Spider-Man 2 BundleLearn More
$579.99Best Buy
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (Second-gen)
If you’re looking for a gift that pairs style with functionality, you should check out the 2nd-Gen Meta/Ray-Ban Smart Glasses.
The glasses allow you to capture photos and videos, listen to music, make calls, and even live stream to Facebook and Instagram, all with a simple voice command or a touch of a button.
The glasses feature improved audio and cameras, when compared to the first-gen glasses, alongside over 150 different custom frame and lens combinations, including classic styles like Wayfarer, Round, and Clubmaster.
The glasses feature 36-hour battery life with the case.Learn More
$369.99Amazon Meta
Razer Atlas
The Razer Atlas is a tempered glass mousepad. Yes, tempered glass.
Although it sounds gimmicky, the Razer Atlas actually offers a smooth and durable surface for your gaming needs. It features a micro-etched surface that prevents dirt and scratches and ensures the optical sensors at the bottom of your mouse function accurately. Further, an anti-slip base keeps the mousepad in place.
In our experience using the mousepad, the etched surface allows for supreme tracking in games where keeping your crosshair at a moving enemy is vital. We never really had a problem with regular mousepads when it came to tracking, but now that we've experienced how effortlessly the mouse glides around the Razer Atlas, it is impossible for us to go back to a regular fabric mousepad.
Maintenance for the Razer Atlas is essentially non-existent. Unlike a traditional fabric mousepad, the Atlas doesn’t get dirty or grimy over time. You’ll likely only need to wipe it off with a damp cloth once a month to keep the mousepad in optimum condition.Learn More
$139.99Amazon Razer
SteamDeck OLED
Valve unveiled the all-new OLED SteamDeck in early November. The handheld is available to order now in Canada and makes a great portable gaming machine for a loved one.
The upgraded SteamDeck doesn’t offer more hardware power, but it does feature a better OLED display, improved battery life and other minor improvements.
The Steam Deck OLED features a 30 to 50 percent battery life upgrade over its predecessor, a larger 90Hz 7.4-inch HDR OLED screen with smaller bezels, alongside 512GB/1TB storage options.
The Steam Deck OLED comes in two storage options: 512GB and 1TB, with prices ranging from $689 to $819.Learn More
$689Steam