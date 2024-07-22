Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video [July 22-28]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Apple TV+

Time Bandits [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ date: July 24th, 2024 at 9pm ET (first two episodes, two new episodes every Wednesday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Fantasy adventure

Runtime: Ten episodes (individual length TBA)

A ragtag group of thieves goes on an adventure through time and space with an eleven-year-old history nerd.

Based on Terry Gilliam’s 1981 film of the same name, Time Bandits was created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi (Flight of the Conchords) and stars Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Kal-El Tuck (Andy and the Band), Tadhg Murphy (Black Sails) and Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me).

Netflix

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada date: July 24th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (around one hour each)

This documentary features members of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and O-Town who reflect on the controversial talent manager who oversaw their careers.

The Dragon Prince (Season 6) [Netflix Original]



Netflix Canada date: July 26th, 2024

Genre: Animated fantasy

Runtime: Nine episodes (around thiry minutes each)

The war against the Cosmic Order begins.

The Dragon Prince was created by Aaron Ehasz (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Justin Richmond (the PlayStation 3 video game Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception) and features the voices of Jack DeSena (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Paula Burrows (Unspeakable), Vancouver-born Sasha Rojen (The Flash) and Racquel Belmonte (Lego Elves).

It's worth noting that Dragon Prince producer Wonderstom has also made a video game based on the series called The Dragon Prince: Xadia, which will hit Netflix Games on iOS and Android on July 30th.

Paramount+

The Boy in the Woods

Original theatrical release date: June 21st, 2024

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: July 26th, 2024

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

A young boy must fend for himself in the woods of Poland during World War II.

Based on the memoir of the same name by Maxwell Smart, The Boy in the Woods was written and directed by Toronto’s Rebecca Snow (Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust) and stars Penticton, B.C.’s Jett Klyne (WandaVision), Richard Armitage (The Hobbit trilogy) and Vancouver’s Christopher Heyerdahl (Supernatural). It’s worth noting that the movie was filmed in North Bay, Ontario.

Prime Video

Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 26th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

This documentary follows the resurgence of the iconic Montreal-based circus act coming off the most difficult period in its history.

Love Lies Bleeding

Original theatrical release date: March 8th, 2024

Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 26th, 2024

Genre: Neo-noir, romantic thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

A reclusive gym manager and her bodybuilder girlfriend get entangled with organized crime.

Love Lies Bleeding was co-written and directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud) and stars Kirsten Dunst (Spencer), Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games series), Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester by the Sea), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist) and Ed Harris (The Truman Show).

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Original U.S. theatrical release date: April 19th, 2024

Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 25th, 2024 (skipped Canadian theatres and came straight to streaming)

Genre: Spy, action-comedy

Runtime: 2 hours

A top secret special forces group formed by Winston Churchill is sent on a dangerous mission against the Nazis. (Notably, author Ian Fleming was part of this group, with these experiences inspiring him to write his James Bond novels.)

Based on the 2014 book Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was co-written and directed by Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen) and stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (Stormbreaker), Eiza González (3 Body Problem), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians).

