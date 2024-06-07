How to watch Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase, Ubisoft Forward and more

E3 might be officially dead, but that hasn’t stopped the gaming industry from holding another crazy busy week of events in June.

This time, it’s all centred around Summer Game Fest, the nascent annual Los Angeles-based show from The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley. To coincide with SGF, companies like Xbox, Ubisoft and more hold their own adjacent events. Frankly, it can be a lot to keep up with, so with that in mind, we wanted to offer a quick breakdown of the biggest events. (See this link for every SGF and adjacent event.)

Summer Game Fest

Date: Friday, June 7th

Time: 2pm PT/5pm ET

Keighley will host a live SGF showcase that effectively kicks off everything on Friday, offering a look at a variety of upcoming games. Confirmed titles include the next entry in a major 2K Games series (rumoured to be Borderlands 4), the next game from the creator of Silent Hill and new footage from Metaphor: ReFantazio, the next RPG from the creators of Persona.

You can watch the SGF showcase on The Game Awards’ YouTube and Twitch channels.

Note that SGF is also helping to promote smaller showcases as well. In particular, two worth checking out are Day of the Devs, which features a variety of indie games, and the Women-Led Games Showcase, which highlights titles featuring and made by women.

Day of the Devs takes place on Friday, June 7th at 4pm PT/7pm ET, immediately following the Summer Game Fest showcase, while the Women-Led Games stream takes place on Saturday, June 8th at 11:30am PT/2:30pm ET. Both events will be streamed on the same The Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels.

Devolver Direct

Date: Friday, June 7th

Time: 5pm PT/8pm ET

Everyone’s favourite quirky indie game label, Devolver Digital, will hold its next stream on Friday after SGF. So far, the company is teasing a big celebration for its mascot’s 15th anniversary.

You can watch Devolver Direct on Devolver’s YouTube channel.

Xbox Games Showcase + Black Ops 6 Direct

Date: Sunday, June 9th

Time: 10am PT/1pm ET

Xbox’s big annual summer event will take place on Sunday.

In the main Xbox Games Showcase, the company is expected to provide release dates for the likes of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed and Microsoft Flight Simulator (2024). Rumours also suggest the next Gears of War from Vancouver’s The Coalition, as well as a new Doom title, will also be featured.

Immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase, a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6-focused stream will take place. In it, Xbox-owned Activision will offer a deep dive into the story and gameplay of the next COD, as well as, presumably, confirm a release date. This comes after the game was recently confirmed to launch day one on Game Pass.

You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase + Black Ops 6 Direct on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Ubisoft Forward

Date: Monday, June 10th

Time: 12pm PT/3pm ET

Ubisoft’s annual event is expected to provide updates on Massive Entertainment’s Star Wars: Outlaws (co-developed by Ubisoft Toronto) and Ubisoft Quebec’s Japan-set Assassin’s Creed Shadows, among other titles.

You can watch Ubisoft Forward on Ubisoft’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Note that Summer Game Fest will also host private ‘Play Days’ events and other previews this weekend for media, so additional coverage from those games will come out in the following days. MobileSyrup will be at Play Days, the Xbox Games Showcase and Ubisoft Forward, so stay tuned for more!

Image credit: Geoff Keighley