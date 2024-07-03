Prime Day deals are so hot, not even Amazon delivery vans can handle them

Move over, Citadel: Amazon has a new big bomb on the market, and it has nothing to do with any Prime Video series.

On Monday, a drone operator by the name of Third Coast Drone in Houston, Texas captured footage of an electric Amazon delivery van on fire at a nearby fulfillment centre. The Rivian-made van, which was parked at a charger, appeared to explode while firefighters attempted to put out the blaze.

In a statement to Gizmodo, an Amazon representative said it wouldn’t yet confirm the cause of the fire, instead noting that it’s working with “a third-party investigator and experts from Rivian to investigate.”

However, as Jalopnik pointed out, a similar issue happened with Rivian’s electric vans last year, with drivers of those vehicles reporting such problems in the comments when charging in high heat. (Houston, which is already a hot place to begin with, is currently going through a heat wave with temperatures reaching nearly 40 degrees Celsius.) EV chargers have also been attributed to fires in the past.

We’ll update this story should Amazon provide any more details.

Image credit: Third Coast Drone

Via: Gizmodo