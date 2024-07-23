Apple moving forward with foldable iPhone, possibly coming 2026: report

Apple is going ahead with the production of a foldable iPhone, and it could arrive as soon as 2026, according to The Information.

Earlier this year, reports had surfaced that Apple was developing two foldable prototypes, although there was no guarantee that either would get the greenlight. In particular, the tech giant was said to be encountering technical difficulties with the devices.

Now, however, The Information reports that Apple’s foldable concept “has has moved beyond the conceptual stage” and is now ”in development with suppliers.” The device, codenamed V68, is said to have a clamshell design like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip.

That said, Apple is reportedly still working to both make the V68 thinner and flatten the crease that appears when the handset is unfolded.

It’s worth noting that Digitimes published its own story pointing to a potential 2026 release for the V68, thereby corroborating at least some of The Information‘s reporting. And while we wait for more news on the V68, The Information reports that next year’s iPhone 17 series will have a mechanical aperture that creates a depth-of-field effect. This follows other rumours this week regarding the 17 series possibly having a ‘Slim’ model and 120Hz displays.

Of course, all of that only pertains to 2025 and, potentially, 2026 devices. This year’s new iPhones will be the 16 series, which is expected to launch in September following Apple’s annual iPhone event that month. So far, rumours suggest this year’s iPhone lineup will feature Apple’s biggest-ever smartphone, 48-megapixel primary, ultrawide shooters and new buttons.

Source: The Information Via: The Verge