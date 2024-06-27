New on Paramount+ Canada: July 2024

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in July.
Highlights include new episodes of Canadian-made Paw Patrol, the second season of Kamp Koral and Sleeping Dogs (a Russell Crowe-led movie that’s unrelated to the acclaimed Canadian video game of the same name).
Read on for the full list:
July 2nd
- Chaos
- Everybody Wants Some!!
- Paw Patrol (new episode block)
July 5th
Ctrl + Alt + Desire
Red Eye
Snack Shack
July 9th
- Donnie Darko
- Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken
- Red Eye
July 10th
- Kamp Koral (Season 2) [Paramount+ Original]
July 12th
- Drugstore June
- One Life
- PD True (Season 1 premiere) [Paramount+ Original]
July 15th
- Code Black (Seasons 1-3)
July 16th
- Dead Ringers
- Deep Impact
- Mafia Spies [Paramount+ Original]
July 19th
- The Cursed
- Jane the Virgin (Seasons 1-5)
July 20th
- Sleeping Dogs
July 22nd
- Ghost Whisperer (Seasons 1-5)
July 23rd
- The Loud House (new episode block)
July 26th
- The Boy in the Woods
- Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship (Season 3)
- Love Rat
July 30th
- Baywatch (the movie)
- The Loud House: The Really Loud House (new episode block)
Paramount+ subscriptions cost $6.99 (Basic with Ads), $10.99 (Standard ad-free) and $13.99 (Premium ad-free).
