fbpx
Resources

New on Paramount+ Canada: July 2024

The second season of SpongeBob spin-off Kamp Koral begins streaming this month

Bradly Shankar
Jun 27, 20242:39 PM EDT 0 comments
Kamp Koral SpongeBob

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in July.

Highlights include new episodes of Canadian-made Paw Patrol, the second season of Kamp Koral and Sleeping Dogs (a Russell Crowe-led movie that’s unrelated to the acclaimed Canadian video game of the same name).

Read on for the full list:

July 2nd

  • Chaos
  • Everybody Wants Some!!
  • Paw Patrol (new episode block)

July 5th

Ctrl + Alt + Desire
Red Eye
Snack Shack

July 9th

  • Donnie Darko
  • Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken
  • Red Eye

July 10th

  • Kamp Koral (Season 2) [Paramount+ Original]

July 12th

  • Drugstore June
  • One Life
  • PD True (Season 1 premiere) [Paramount+ Original]

July 15th

  • Code Black (Seasons 1-3)

July 16th

  • Dead Ringers
  • Deep Impact
  • Mafia Spies [Paramount+ Original]

July 19th

  • The Cursed
  • Jane the Virgin (Seasons 1-5)

July 20th

  • Sleeping Dogs

July 22nd

  • Ghost Whisperer (Seasons 1-5)

July 23rd

  • The Loud House (new episode block)

July 26th

  • The Boy in the Woods
  • Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship (Season 3)
  • Love Rat

July 30th

  • Baywatch (the movie)
  • The Loud House: The Really Loud House (new episode block)

Paramount+ subscriptions cost $6.99 (Basic with Ads), $10.99 (Standard ad-free) and $13.99 (Premium ad-free).

Find out what came to Paramount+ Canada in June here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Streaming

New on Crave: July 2024

Resources

Where to stream The Bear in Canada

Resources

Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [June 24-30]

Resources

Where to stream the Beverly Hills Cop movies in Canada

Comments