New on Paramount+ Canada: July 2024

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in July.

Highlights include new episodes of Canadian-made Paw Patrol, the second season of Kamp Koral and Sleeping Dogs (a Russell Crowe-led movie that’s unrelated to the acclaimed Canadian video game of the same name).

Read on for the full list:

July 2nd

Chaos

Everybody Wants Some!!

Paw Patrol (new episode block)

July 5th

Ctrl + Alt + Desire

Red Eye

Snack Shack

July 9th

Donnie Darko

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken

Red Eye

July 10th

Kamp Koral (Season 2) [Paramount+ Original]

July 12th

Drugstore June

One Life

PD True (Season 1 premiere) [Paramount+ Original]

July 15th

Code Black (Seasons 1-3)

July 16th

Dead Ringers

Deep Impact

Mafia Spies [Paramount+ Original]

July 19th

The Cursed

Jane the Virgin (Seasons 1-5)

July 20th

Sleeping Dogs

July 22nd

Ghost Whisperer (Seasons 1-5)

July 23rd

The Loud House (new episode block)

July 26th

The Boy in the Woods

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship (Season 3)

Love Rat

July 30th

Baywatch (the movie)

The Loud House: The Really Loud House (new episode block)

Paramount+ subscriptions cost $6.99 (Basic with Ads), $10.99 (Standard ad-free) and $13.99 (Premium ad-free).

