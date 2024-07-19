Google confirms Pixel 9 Pro Fold name and design

After Google confirmed the Pixel 9 Pro design with a teaser, the company has teased its upcoming foldable’s design and name. While leakers have indicated that the handset will get a goofy name, we’ve been waiting to hear from the Mountain View-based company itself, and everyone was right: Google has dubbed its upcoming foldable the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

A foldable phone built for the Gemini era.

Out with the old. In with the Fold. Learn more and sign up for #MadeByGoogle updates: https://t.co/7zTWktAvWk pic.twitter.com/UZDudLiUWB — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 18, 2024

Like yesterday, the site leads to a website where you can sign up for email updates about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The tagline also indicates that the page says, “Powerful. Magical. And coming soon.” We also see that the leak shows the Pixel 9 Pro Fold design, including its taller display and odd camera bump.

All will be revealed on August 13th at the next Made by Google event. Recently, leaks indicated that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature a triple camera setup and sports a 4560mAh battery.