Global IT outage disrupts airports, banks, healthcare and more

Businesses around the world are facing major service disruptions after a widespread IT outage.

On Friday, cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike, which is used by many companies for managing the security of Windows PCs and servers, reported a faulty update causing the “Blue Screen of Death” (BSOD).

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024

“CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted,” wrote CrowdStrike CEO George Katz on X (Twitter). “This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.”

On X (Twitter), Troy Hunt, the renowned cybersecurity researcher behind the password-breach monitoring service HaveIBeenPwned, went so far as to say “this will be the largest IT outage in history.”

Over the past several hours, thousands of Windows machines have been suffering from BSOD across a variety of industries, affecting everything from flights and banks to hospitals and broadcasters.

Toronto Pearson Airport told CBC News that impacts vary from “airline to airline,” although the company said on X (Twitter) that Air Canada, Westjet, Sunwing and Flair operations “have not been affected” thus far. For now, the airport is seeing issues with Major American airlines like Delta, American and United, as well as Porter. You’ll want to check Pearson’s website for any updates. Montreal-Trudeau International Airport has also issued a similar warning.

Elsewhere, we’ve seen individual reports from people on social media regarding issues in Canada with TD direct deposit and McDonalds, although your mileage may vary. Healthcare providers in Newfoundland and Labrador have also reported outages.

If you’re in Canada, have you experienced any service disruptions that are likely related to the CrowdStrike outage? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Shutterstock