News

Rogers reportedly offers $35/75GB 5G ‘win-back’ deals and more

There's a $29/50GB 4G plan as well

Dean Daley
Jul 17, 20244:28 PM EDT 0 comments
Rogers

Those who’ve left the Toronto-based carrier Rogers might get a win-back offer soon. According to reports from RedFlagDeals and iPhone in Canada, Rogers is calling back its former customers, offering a $35/75GB 5G plan and, for its Fido customers, $29/50GB and $20/20GB 4G plans.

On RedFlagDeals, Deallhunter0001 says that these win-back offers can happen within two months after you’ve left the carrier. The writer says that Rogers called them three times to offer this deal. Other deals included a financing offer for the Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and S24 Ultra with $100 in credit and a minimum.

These deals reportedly came from a 1-833-447-6665 number, so if you see it, you might want to answer it.

But also be mindful that there are a ton of scams going on, so make sure you know you’re speaking to a Rogers associate. Often, you can call back the company to make sure you’re speaking to Rogers and ask for the ‘win-back’ department.

Source: RedFlagDeals, iPhone in Canada

