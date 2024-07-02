Tesla delivers 443,956 vehicles in Q2, 4.7 percent less than last year

Tesla has shared that it built 410,831 vehicles in Q2, which runs from March until June, and delivered 443,956.

While these are huge numbers compared to Tesla a few years ago, the company is down roughly 4.76 percent compared to Q2 2023, when it delivered 466,140 vehicles. This news follows Tesla’s first-ever sales drop as more and more automakers release competitive EVs, seemingly slowing the growth of the American EV company. A report from The Verge clarifies that Tesla had 80 percent of the U.S. EV market share in 2020, and it’s now down to 50 percent, at least in the U.S.

A report from a website called Drive Tesla Canada claims that similar drops are happening in Canada. For a few years, Tesla represented around 60 percent of EV sales in Ontario and B.C., but now it’s down to 40 percent.

This news comes as Tesla recently revealed a new version of its usually popular Model 3. You would expect a model refresh to help drive sales, but since not much was changed, it appears that consumers haven’t reacted quite like the company was hoping for.

Tesla is slated to reveal its robot-taxi car on August 8th, so perhaps a big improvement in self-driving tech will help push the company higher in popularity, but I expect that since Elon Musk promised all Teslas would be robo-taxis a few years ago, this will come across as more of a loss than a win for Tesla.

Overall, it’s not that concerning to see the popularity of Tesla start to level out. The company was on a successful track, but as more EVs hit the market at affordable prices, it is bound to lower the overall popularity of the once-novel EV maker.

Source: The Verge, Drive Tesla Canada