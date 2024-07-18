Resident Evil 7 has reportedly bombed on iOS with just 2,000 copies sold

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has been off to a rough start on iOS, according to a new report from MobileGamer.biz.

Per the publication, Capcom’s acclaimed survival horror game, has been downloaded around 83,000 times since its July 2nd release on iPhone 15 and other Apple devices. While that might sound like a lot, the game is free-to-start, meaning you have to actually pay $29 CAD to unlock the full experience. According to MobileGamer.biz, just under 2,000 players have made that payment, resulting in about $28,000 USD (about $38,000 CAD) in revenue. Factor in Apple’s requisite 30 percent cut and Capcom will take home even less than that.

Last month, MobileGamer.biz reported that Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 (2023) and Resident Evil Village sold 7,000 and 5,750 iOS copies, respectively, while the iPhone version of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage moved just under 3,000 units. Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is actually estimated to have fared the best; the open-world game requires a purchase upfront, and it reportedly netted 10,600 downloads. Resident Evil 7 is by far the oldest of the games, having originally released in January 2017, which likely is part of the reason why it fared the worst.

Regardless, though, none of these games are exactly moving the needle. Last year, Apple touted the console-quality gaming capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max thanks to its beefy M1 chips. This was part of a larger multi-platform push to have the same AAA games playable across iPhone, iPad and Mac.

However, MobileGamer.biz‘s report suggests that Apple’s lofty ambitions for mobile gaming are not being met with much of an audience. It also might suggest why we haven’t heard of any other big publishers confirm support for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, with all of the aforementioned games being the initial lineup that Apple revealed last year. (Ubisoft Quebec did, however, recently confirm that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will come to iPad and Mac when it launches in November.)

Of course, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone reveal event in September, so it’s possible more AAA games are being held for the inevitable iPhone 16 and 16 Pro.

Image credit: Capcom

Via: Eurogamer