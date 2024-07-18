Nintendo reveals official Switch Joy-Con charging stand… over 7 years after launch

Nintendo has revealed an official new accessory for the Switch: a Joy-Con charging stand.

On X (Twitter), the company’s official European and Japanese pages posted about the product, which is officially called the Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two-Way) accessory. With it, you can charge either Joy-Cons or Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) controllers.

Charge your #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Entertainment System controllers with the Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two-Way) accessory, available October 17th. pic.twitter.com/qv6k8GAm6e — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 18, 2024

The Charging Stand will release in Europe and Japan on October 17th. MobileSyrup has reached out to Nintendo of Canada to confirm Canadian pricing and availability and will update this story once a response has been received.

Even if it doesn’t come here, though, this product is notable for being first time that Nintendo has sold an official charging stand for the Switch Joy-Cons, despite there being many third-party offerings over the years. It’s a particularly strange time to debut such a proprietary product considering the Switch has been on the market since March 2017 and is expected to be succeeded by new hardware next year.

Still, Nintendo has confirmed to support the Switch with new games until at least 2025, and the console will continue to go strong in the preceding months, so you may end up wanting this Charging Stand.

Source: Nintendo