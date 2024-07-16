OnePlus announces Pad 2 priced at $749 CAD

OnePlus announced the OnePlus Pad 2, expanding the company’s portfolio of tablets. The new tablet offers a 12.1-inch display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. In Canada, the new tablet will cost $749.99 and will officially launch on OnePlus’ website on July 30th. Pre-orders open today.

Further, the company’s tablet will work with the OnePlus Pad 2 Smart Keyboard, Folio Case 2, and the Stylo 2. The new keyboard has an expanded 8.640mm touch-sensitive area, offers a magnetic attachment, and adjustable tilt angles between 110 degrees and 165 degrees. In Canada, the Stylo 2 cots are $149.99, and the Folio Case 2 is priced at $59.99. The Smart Keyboard costs $199.99. Until July 30th you can get the tablet and accessories for $694.99, which awesome savings.

OnePlus’ newest tablet also sports a 9,510mAh battery that can last 43 days on standby. It can be charged quickly with a 67W SuperVOOC charger. It also sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Design-wise, the tablet sports a 6.49mm slim body and weighs under 550g, so it’s not too heavy to carry around. It also has a Nimbus Gray all-metal unibody design. Further, the 12.1-inch 3K display offers a 3,000 x 2120-pixel resolution and features an algorithm that can seamlessly swap between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and even 144Hz based on what you’re doing on your tablet. It also sports Dolby Vision for a better viewing experience.

