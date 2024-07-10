Severance Season 2 finally gets a release date, but we’ll have to wait until 2025

If you hoped the second season of Severance was coming later this year, you’re sadly out of luck.

Apple has confirmed that the highly anticipated thriller series’ sophomore outing will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 17th, 2025. The release date was revealed in a new teaser trailer:

In it, we get brief glimpses at returning characters like Mark (Adam Scott), Dylan (Zach Cherry), Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro), with a new character menacingly telling them “you should have left.” The first season, which concluded way back in April 2022, left us on a cliffhanger, so there’s been particular excitement for this continuation of the story.

Part of the reason for this lengthy development period comes down to an allegedly “toxic” work environment in which some of the lead writers, Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman, were supposedly constantly in conflict and director Ben Stiller having to intervene. Script issues and a ballooning budget also reportedly spun out of this.

Hopefully, Season 2 manages to be a worthwhile follow-up to one of Apple TV+’s absolute best seasons of television.

Image credit: Apple