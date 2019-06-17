You now can pre-order a Google Stadia controller for $89 in Canada

Google is finally selling individual controllers for Stadia, its cloud gaming service.
In Canada, the controller cost $89, and you can grab one of the two colours. There is a ‘Clearly White’ model with orange accents and a ‘Just Black’ variant with white accents.
Notably, when you go to buy a controller, the site says, “only purchase the Stadia Controller on its own if you already have access to Stadia via a Founder’s Edition or a Buddy Pass.”
Google previously announced that only Stadia Pro subscribers would be able to play the service at launch, but now it seems that only people with the Founder’s Edition will have access. To note, the Founder’s Edition comes with Stadia Pro.
The Founder’s Edition also comes with a ‘Buddy Pass’ that allows Founders to bring one friend online with them by giving them three months of Stadia Pro for free.
If you’re a person with a Buddy Pass, it’s worthwhile to get a stand-alone controller to gain access to the controller’s YouTube share functionality and the Google Assistant support.
Google’s offices in Kitchener and Waterloo, Ontario helped develop the Stadia Controller.
