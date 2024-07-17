My favourite cable is on sale for Prime Day

I can’t tell you how many times this multi-charging cable has come in handy, but it’s a lot. I got my unit at CES and it’s been on my keychain ever since.

Since this cable has every common port imaginable in a really small form factor, it always comes in handy for things that don’t use USB-C. For instance, at WWDC this year, I had brought my iPhone 14 to run betas on, but I forgot a real Lightning cable. Not to worry; I was able to use this to top up my phone.

I usually just use it when at a friend’s house to charge off the nearest USB port or on-the-go with portable batteries. If you use an Apple Pencil USB-C, this is also handy to have in case you need to reconnect your stylus.

The charging cable is $27.30 on Amazon right now.