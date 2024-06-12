fbpx
Rumoured Pixel Watch 3 XL renders show bigger, thicker design

The smartwatch will reportedly sport a 1.45-inch display

Dean Daley
Jun 12, 20246:28 PM EDT 0 comments

Steve Hemmerstoffer is on a roll with his third major leak of the day. The last leak of the day leaks information about the Pixel Watch 3 XL. This time, Hemmerstoffer put the leak together with Android Headlines.

This XL variant indicates that the Pixel Watch 3 will come in at least two sizes; however, it won’t offer better specs, considering it’s not a ‘Pro’ variant.

The leak indicates that the handset’s design will remain unchanged. The renders show the smartwatch will sport a seamless domed glasses design with a digital crown on the right and a button above it.

The smartwatch will reportedly sport a 1.45-inch display, a bit bigger than the rumoured 1.2-inch screen size for the Pixel Watch 3. Further, the watch may be thicker, measuring 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm. Google is rumoured to pack a bigger battery and more sensors into the smartwatch. Even the band attachment system is larger, but this likely means the Pixel Watch 3 XL and Pixel Watch 3 won’t have interchangeable watch bands.

Google is rumoured to launch the Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 3 XL later this year, alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Fold.

Source: Android Headlines 

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

