You can finally run macOS on an iPad, just not in the way you wanted

Apple has finally allowed the UTM SE emulator on the App Store, which allows you to run Windows, Linux or an old version of macOS on your iPhone or iPad.

It’s not all roses, though. Since Apple doesn’t allow for Just in Time (JIT) programming, these operating systems run quite slowly. On top of that, they’re not as straightforward as installing games into an emulator.

I spent the morning trying to install Windows XP on my iPad, and I failed many times before I could find a Windows ISO that worked. The app also doesn’t offer much in the way of tutorials, so it’s taking some time to learn enough to make it work. That said, even as I’m writing this, I’m still not sure if it’s working since I’m still stuck at the ‘Booting from Hardisk’ screen. Numerous tutorials online have said this takes a while, but it’s been over 20 minutes for me.

Anyway, this is just a long way to say that it’s a cool app, but it’s not really as plug-and-play as other emulators. Having said that, others online do seem to be having an easier time than me, so there is a high chance that I’m doing something wrong. If I figure it out, I’ll update this article.

It’s also worth noting that, like Delta, UTM SE has been available for a few years via sideloading methods like the AltStore and Troll Store. If you get it through one of these methods, there are ways to run JIT to make the emulation faster. When applying for the App Store, UTM SE was initially rejected, but after some tweaks and help from the AltStore team, the app is back and fully available, according to The Verge.

If you want to try it yourself, you can download the UTM SE app for free from the App Store.

Source: The Verge