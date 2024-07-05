Happy Friday: Netflix brings back Crazy Frog to promote Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

I don’t know about you, but Crazy Frog and Beverly Hills Cop were both big parts of my childhood, so finally seeing them come together is the fever dream I needed this Friday.

To promote Beverly Hill Cop: Axel F, Netflix has released a new Crazy Frog music video cut with footage from the new Eddie Murphy movie. For those who missed the Crazy Frog generation, it was a really weird techno remix band that got famous for remixing the main theme from Beverly Hills Cop. Coincidentally, that song is called Axel F, just like the new movie, since both are based on the name of Eddie Murphy’s character, Axel Foley.

A Crazy Frog comeback in 2024 was not something I expected in the slightest https://t.co/bNCrjPGDjC — Nort ㊝ (@NortFX) July 5, 2024

Honestly, I wasn’t really a huge fan of Crazy Frog, but there was a time where those sounds felt unescapable. I’m pretty sure the first dance I ever went to (a Much Music video dance) played Crazy Frog a lot.

Around that same time, the main movie rental place in my hometown went out of business, and I was able to snag the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies during the closing sale. I’m adding that to this story for no reason other than to say I usually don’t go out of my way to watch Netflix movies the first weekend they release, but for Eddie, I’m making an exception.

P.S. Here’s another fun Axel F-related movie scene from my childhood.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix