fbpx
Streaming

Happy Friday: Netflix brings back Crazy Frog to promote Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

This is a crossover I never knew I needed

Brad Bennett
Jul 5, 20245:33 PM EDT 0 comments

I don’t know about you, but Crazy Frog and Beverly Hills Cop were both big parts of my childhood, so finally seeing them come together is the fever dream I needed this Friday.

To promote Beverly Hill Cop: Axel F, Netflix has released a new Crazy Frog music video cut with footage from the new Eddie Murphy movie. For those who missed the Crazy Frog generation, it was a really weird techno remix band that got famous for remixing the main theme from Beverly Hills Cop. Coincidentally, that song is called Axel F, just like the new movie, since both are based on the name of Eddie Murphy’s character, Axel Foley.

Honestly, I wasn’t really a huge fan of Crazy Frog, but there was a time where those sounds felt unescapable. I’m pretty sure the first dance I ever went to (a Much Music video dance) played Crazy Frog a lot.

Around that same time, the main movie rental place in my hometown went out of business, and I was able to snag the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies during the closing sale. I’m adding that to this story for no reason other than to say I usually don’t go out of my way to watch Netflix movies the first weekend they release, but for Eddie, I’m making an exception.

P.S. Here’s another fun Axel F-related movie scene from my childhood.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Streaming

Global streaming services to challenge Canada’s broadcasting payment rule in court

Streaming

Canada’s new digital services tax could lead to higher subscription fees

Streaming

Bell heads to court to try to stop Rogers from broadcasting Warner Bros. content

Streaming

NHL and Prime Video Canada reveal 2024-25 Monday night game schedule

Comments