How to watch Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ iPad event

Apple is holding its ‘Let Loose’ iPad event today starting at 10am ET/7am PT. The company is expected to unveil new iPads, possibly new Air and Pro models, and maybe even a new Apple Pencil.

If you want to tune into the event, there are a few ways to watch. Apple will stream the event on YouTube (or check the embed below) as well as on the Apple Events webpage.

Alternatively, people with the Apple TV app on any compatible device can stream the event there.

If you can’t watch the live stream, you can follow along on MobileSyrup with our live coverage of the event.

The Let Loose event kicks off at 7am PT/10am ET. You can learn more about what we’re expecting from Apple here.