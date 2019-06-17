Cell networks overloaded, people lose connection intermittently at Raptors Parade

Twitter user Sean Galbraith and CBC reporter Lauren Pelley have tweeted out that the cellular network around Toronto’s City Hall is clogged since there are so many people downtown.
“There is zero cell reception around city hall right now. I repeat: ZERO CELL RECEPTION,” Pelley tweeted. Shortly after she screenshotted her phone indicating she did have cell service again.
There is zero cell reception around city hall right now. I repeat: ZERO CELL RECEPTION #RaptorsIn6ix pic.twitter.com/EjsX1FBldL
MobileSyrup has reached out to the Big Three carriers to see if they can confirm the issues.
A spokesperson from Rogers said that traffic was six times more than usual in the area and could have caused some issues for some customers.
“It’s terrific to see Torontonians come together to celebrate the Toronto Raptors today, and due to higher than expected attendance our network was carrying [six] times more traffic than usual at Nathan Phillips Square, which may have caused some of our customers to experience reduced data speeds in highly populated areas,” the spokesperson said in an email.
“Data coverage has returned to regular levels and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Rogers said.
It’s not surprising that the networks would be feeling the heat since there are an expected two million people out watching the Toronto Raptors Parade, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment told CityNews.
Dialup speeds without the modem sounds
While there aren’t many reports on the Canadian version of downdetector.ca, all three major carriers are on the front page of the site.
–With files from Shruti Shekar
