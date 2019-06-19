Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in July 2019

In July Netflix Canada is set to get Queer Eye: season 4, War for the Planet of the Apes, and Stranger Things season 3 and Hot Summer Nights.
July 1st
- Designated Survivor: 60 days — Netflix Original
- Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — Netflix Original
- Cafarnaum
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Ghostbusters
- Girlfight
- Jackie Brown
- Jumanji
- Kill Bill: Vol 2
- Lifge as We Know It
- Midnight Express
- Mike Tyson Mysteries: season4
- Spider-Man Homecoming
- Swiped
- The Fate of the Furious
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: season 2
- War for the Planet of the Apes
July 2nd
- Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — Netflix Original
- Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — Netflix Original
July 3rd
- The Blues Brothers
- Dazed and Confused
- The Kingdom
- The Last Czars — Netflix Original
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Scorpion King
- Sea of Love
- Vox Lux
- Yummy Mummies: season 2
July 4th
- Kakegurui: season 2
- Stranger Things 3 — Netflix Original
July 6th
- Free Rein: season 3 — Netflix Family
- Sicilian Ghost Story
July 8th
- The Emoji Movie
July 9th
- Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
July 10th
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Family Reunion — Netflix Family
- Parchis: El documental — Netflix Original
July 11th
- Cities of the Last Things — Netflix Film
July 12nd
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 — Netflix Family
- 4 latas — Netflix Film
- Blown Away
- Bonus Family: season 3 — Netflix Original
- Extreme Engagement — Netflix Original
- Kidnapping Stella — Netflix Film
- Luis Miguel – The Series: season 1
- Point Blank — Netflix
- Taco Chronicles — Netflix Original
July 15th
- American History X
- Hall Pass
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 1
July 16th
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein — Netflix Original
July 17th
- Pinky Malinky: Part 3 — Netflix Family
July 18th
- Secret Obsession — Netflix
- Suits: season 8
July 19th
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffe: New 2019 Freshly Brewed — Netflix Original
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: season 3 — Netflix Original
- La casa de papel: Part 3 — Netflix Original
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 — Netflix Original
- Queer Eye: season 4 — Netflix Original
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac — Netflix Anime
- Typewriter — Netflix Original
July 24th
- The Great Hack — Netflix Original
July 25th
- Another Life — Netflix Original
July 26th
- Anna and the Apocalypse
- Boi — Netflix Film
- Girls with Balls — Netflix Film
- My First First Love: season 2 — Netflix Original
- Nobody’s Fool
- Orange Is the New Black: season 7 — Netflix Original
- The Son — Netflix Film
- Sugar Rush: season 2 — Netflix Original
- The Worst Witch: season 3 — Netflix Family
July 30th
- Hot Summer Nights
- Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? — Netflix Original
July 31st
- Kengan Ashura: Part 1 — Netflix Anime
- The Letdown: season 2 — Netflix Original
- The Red Sea Diving Resort — Netflix Film
Last Chance
- Bring It On (07/02/19)
- Disney’ Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (07/02/19)
- The Bourne Identity (07/02/19)
- The Bourne Legacy (07/02/19)
The Bourne Supremacy ( 07/02/19)
- The Bourne Ultimatum ( 07/02/19)
- The Holiday (07/14/19)
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: seasons 1-8 (07/15/19)
- Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy (07/24/19)
