Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in July 2019

Jun 19, 2019

11:11 AM EDT

Netflix app on iPhone

In July Netflix Canada is set to get Queer Eye: season 4, War for the Planet of the Apes, and Stranger Things season 3 and Hot Summer Nights. 

July 1st

  • Designated Survivor: 60 days — Netflix Original 
  • Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — Netflix Original 
  • Cafarnaum
  • From Dusk Till Dawn
  • Ghostbusters
  • Girlfight
  • Jackie Brown
  • Jumanji
  • Kill Bill: Vol 2
  • Lifge as We Know It
  • Midnight Express
  • Mike Tyson Mysteries: season4
  • Spider-Man Homecoming
  • Swiped
  • The Fate of the Furious
  • The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: season 2
  • War for the Planet of the Apes

July 2nd

  • Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — Netflix Original 
  • Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — Netflix Original 

July 3rd

  • The Blues Brothers
  • Dazed and Confused
  • The Kingdom
  • The Last Czars — Netflix Original 
  • The Mummy
  • The Mummy Returns
  • The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
  • The Scorpion King
  • Sea of Love
  • Vox Lux
  • Yummy Mummies: season 2

July 4th

  • Kakegurui: season 2
  • Stranger Things 3 — Netflix Original

July 6th

  • Free Rein: season 3 — Netflix Family
  • Sicilian Ghost Story

July 8th

  • The Emoji Movie

July 9th

  • Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

July 10th

  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
  • Family Reunion  — Netflix Family 
  • Parchis: El documental — Netflix Original

July 11th

  • Cities of the Last Things — Netflix Film

July 12nd

  • 3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 — Netflix Family 
  • 4 latas — Netflix Film 
  • Blown Away
  • Bonus Family: season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • Extreme Engagement — Netflix Original 
  • Kidnapping Stella — Netflix Film 
  • Luis Miguel – The Series: season 1
  • Point Blank — Netflix 
  • Taco Chronicles — Netflix Original 

July 15th

  • American History X
  • Hall Pass
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 1

July 16th

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein — Netflix Original

July 17th

  • Pinky Malinky: Part 3 — Netflix Family 

July 18th

  • Secret Obsession — Netflix 
  • Suits: season 8

July 19th

  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffe: New 2019 Freshly Brewed — Netflix Original 
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • La casa de papel: Part 3 — Netflix Original 
  • Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Queer Eye: season 4 — Netflix Original 
  • Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac — Netflix Anime 
  • Typewriter — Netflix Original

July 24th

  • The Great Hack — Netflix Original 

July 25th

  • Another Life — Netflix Original 

July 26th

  • Anna and the Apocalypse
  • Boi — Netflix Film 
  • Girls with Balls — Netflix Film 
  • My First First Love: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Nobody’s Fool
  • Orange Is the New Black: season 7 — Netflix Original 
  • The Son — Netflix Film 
  • Sugar Rush: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • The Worst Witch: season 3 — Netflix Family 

July 30th

  • Hot Summer Nights
  • Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? — Netflix Original 

July 31st

  • Kengan Ashura: Part 1 — Netflix Anime 
  • The Letdown: season 2 — Netflix Original
  • The Red Sea Diving Resort — Netflix Film 

Last Chance

  • Bring It On (07/02/19)
  • Disney’ Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (07/02/19)
  • The Bourne Identity (07/02/19)
  • The Bourne Legacy (07/02/19)
    The Bourne Supremacy ( 07/02/19)
  • The Bourne Ultimatum ( 07/02/19)
  • The Holiday (07/14/19)
  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: seasons 1-8 (07/15/19)
  • Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy (07/24/19)

Comments