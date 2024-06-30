Telecom news roundup: Bell internet price hikes, Rogers Disney+ deal [Jun 22-28]

MobileSyrup‘s weekly telecom news roundup is back. We missed a week since I was on vacation (though there wasn’t a ton of telecom news that week anyway). But we’re back with a few stories for you:

Pricing and deals

Rogers offering free Disney+ with ads to TV customers.

Reminder: Your Bell internet bill is going up on July 1st.

Infrastructure

Ookla speedtest shows how 5G boosts popular services in Canada.

Eastlink continues New Brunswick expansion with service, store in Tracadie.

Getting texts full of question marks? You aren’t alone.

Bell, Freedom impacted by roaming outage.

