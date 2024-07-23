Prime Video rolls out ‘improved streaming experience’ globally

Amazon has introduced an overhaul to Prime Video that it says will bring “clarity and simplicity back to streaming.”

The update, which is now rolling out globally, will offer various improvements to the user experience. The most notable of these is the introduction of a dedicated ‘Prime’ tab to clearly denote which titles are included with your subscription.

Users have previously complained that the service had lumped in content that was available for rent and purchase, making for a muddled experience. To help with that even more, Prime Video has also added little labels in the hero and title cards of a movie or show to signify whether they’re included with Prime, required an add-on like Starz or must be rent/purchased (in which case a yellow shopping bag will be shown).

The Prime tab will be located in a new navigation bar that also has tabs for ‘Home,’ ‘Movies,’ ‘TV Shows,’ ‘Sports,’ and ‘Live TV,’ as well as any Prime Video Channels to which you may be subscribed. Below this navigation bar will be a hero rotator to show what content can be watched with a given subscription or rented or purchased. This section will also display any promotions on the individual Channels.

In addition to the new navigation bar, Prime Video has made improvements to personalization features using generative AI. Now, the service will group titles tailored to your interests instead of showing content from add-on subscriptions and different purchase options like before.

Finally, Amazon says it’s added “new animations, smooth page transitions and zoom effects” to remove friction in the streaming experience. Those who stream to a living room device will also have video content play on the hero rotator while determining what to watch, which Amazon says will create an “immersive browsing experience.” You’ll also get recommendations for 24/7 stations when watching ‘Live TV.’

Amazon says the new Prime Video experience will become available to all customers “in the coming weeks.” While you wait, check out what’s coming to Prime Video Canada in July.

Source: Amazon