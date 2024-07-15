Telus hikes prices by $10/mo for the second time in less than a week

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus is switching up its plans again, and once again, prices are going up.

The latest switch-up comes less than a week after Telus’ last round of plan changes, which saw some plans increase in cost by $10/mo while other options got reduced data buckets. Now, Telus is pushing prices even higher. Here’s a summary of what’s changed:

$90/150GB (previously $80/150GB)

$105/200GB Canada/U.S. (previously $95/200GB)

$120/200GB Canada/U.S./Mexico (previously $110/200GB)

Aside from the increased cost, the plans have otherwise remained the same. That means the plans still offer data speeds capped at up to 2Gbps with unlimited use throttled to up to 512Kbps beyond the data cap. The plans also have unlimited calling, texting and data use in their respective coverage regions. Telus’ ongoing 24 months of free Disney+ promotion is also still available.

Telus’ other plans didn’t change significantly, though it’s worth noting that the company’s $65/75GB ‘Essential’ plan reverted back to its previous state of being exclusive for new bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers.

At the time of publication, Rogers and Bell had not introduced similar price changes, meaning some plans from those providers are as much as $10/mo cheaper than Telus’ current offerings — we’ll see how long that lasts.

Of course, Canadians looking for a good deal on wireless should avoid the Big Three. Freedom and Public Mobile still offer $34/50GB 5G plans with Canada/U.S. calling, texting and data use.

Those interested can find Telus’ plans here.