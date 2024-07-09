Here’s our first look at The Last of Us Season 2 villains from Vancouver

Our first look at some of the villains from The Last of Us Season 2 has been revealed.

As shared by @TheLastofUsNews on X (Twitter), a new photo from the HBO series’ Vancouver set shows the Seraphites, one of the antagonist factions in Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II game upon which the second season is based. Also known as “Scars,” the Seraphites are a religious cult at war with the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) for control of Seattle.

Seraphites confirmed! 🔥 First look at Scars in The Last of Us Season 2 pic.twitter.com/Y8VtuzbYS2 — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) July 9, 2024

In the new image, we see several actors wearing robe-like trench coats with cuts all over their faces (hence the name “Scars”). All in all, they look ripped straight out of the game. Without spoiling anything, the Seraphites prove to be a fearsome threat to Ellie in the game, relying more on guerrilla warfare than guns. (The featured image of this story is Ellie fighting a Scar in the game.)

Elsewhere, Vancouver-based celebrity photographer Canadagraphs snapped photos of a returning Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and series newcomer Isabela Merced (Ellie’s love interest, Dina). As seen in photos from May, Ramsey is rocking pulled back hair just like Ellie does in Part II, albeit in a longer, somewhat different style. Part II is set five years later, so the series is clearly trying to make Ramsey appear a bit older through an updated look.

more ellie and dina in #thelastofushbo 🎬 pic.twitter.com/tpQPlPmQIk — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) July 9, 2024

To that point, the new moth-and-fern tattoo that Ellie gets in the sequel — meant to cover up the Cordyceps infection-immune teen’s bite mark — can also be seen in the set photos. However, several fans have already taken issue with the size and placement of the tattoo in the show versus the game.

Of course, this is nothing but a nitpick that has no bearing on the quality of the show. Even with the first season, fans initially took umbrage with Ramsey not quite resembling Ellie but eventually were won over by her excellent and authentic performance. So far, there’s nothing to indicate that Season 2 is going to drop the ball with her characterization, at least where Ramsey is concerned.

For now, we’ll have to wait until early 2025 for Season 2’s targeted release on Max in the U.S. and Crave in Canada. It’s the first of at least two, potentially three seasons, that will be adapting The Last of Us Part II, which was a significantly longer and denser game than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, The Last of Us game and series co-creator Neil Druckmann is working on a new game at Naughty Dog, but he’s being coy about whether it’s The Last of Us Part III.

Via: Kotaku