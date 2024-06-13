Fitbit shutting down its web dashboard on July 8

Google has made multiple changes to Fitbit since it took over the wearable company, and not all were for the best. The search giant’s latest change is to kill off Fitbit’s web dashboard.

The web dashboard allowed Fitbit users to view their nutrition, activity, sleep and other health data via the Fitbit website instead of using the mobile app. But now that dashboard is going away on July 8th, per a post on Fitbit’s forums.

Instead, Fitbit plans to consolidate the web dashboard into the Fitbit app, which will be the only way to view Fitbit data going forward. This move is also part of an effort to further combine the Fitbit and Google teams.

While having all of Fitbit’s features in the app is a good move, removing the web dashboard will likely frustrate some customers who have come to rely on it to access certain data. This is especially true after Google messed with other parts of Fitbit, such as shutting down Fitbit Pay and pulling Fitbit from nearly 30 countries.

Source: Fitbit Via: Android Authority