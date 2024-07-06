Telecom news roundup: Bell, Virgin plan changes [Jun 28-Jul 5]

It was a relatively quiet week on the Canadian telecom front, but there were still a few important things that happened. Notably, Bell and Virgin Plus introduced some not-so-great plan changes, and Quebecor said it met all the commitments it made to ISED in the Freedom acquisition.

Pricing and deals

Bell knocks 50GB off Essential and Ultimate plans, keeps same prices.

Virgin Plus jacks prices of most plans by $5 to $10.

Fido ending $34/20GB plan on July 8.

Infrastructure

Rogers completed a live-event trial of 5G Cloud RAN at a Blue Jays game.

July 2022 Rogers outage caused by human error, prolonged by management “deficiencies.”

Acquisitions

Quebecor says it met all Freedom acquisition commitments to ISED, including price freeze.

