Telus launches ‘No Overage’ $75 10GB unlimited data plans

Telus is the latest national telecom to provide unlimited data plans. The Vancouver-based carrier has updated its promotional plan offerings and removed overage charges from the equation.
Previously, Telus launched $75 10GB promotional plans with 5GB bonus data to compete with the launch of Rogers’ Infinite and Bell’s Unlimited Data plans, both of which start at $75 for 10GB of data. However, Telus has updated its website and changed its promotional plans to ‘No Overage’ plans.
Now, Telus’ new $75 10GB plan and $95 20GB plans work similarly to Rogers’ and Bell’s plans. Subscribers have a cap of data at high-speed. Once users pass that cap, speeds are reduced, but they can continue using data.
According to the Telus website, speeds will be reduced to a maximum of 512Kbps once you’ve used up all of your data. To compare, Bell and Rogers both reduce speeds to 256Kbps, making Telus’ throttled data potentially twice as fast.
It’s also worth noting that Telus has removed the 5GB bonus previously attached to its No Overage plans.
As before, subscribers can also get these plans with a phone, but they have to pay a little more. Prices start at $85 for 10GB if users want a phone with the plan, or $105 for 20GB. Further, the price increases depending on the plan tier users get. Higher tiers offer larger discounts on the device.
Also, the No Overage plans still count as promotional offers and will no longer be available on July 2, 2019.
You can learn more, or sign up for Telus’ No Overage plans here.
