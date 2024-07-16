OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro offer smart and active noise cancellation for $120

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 3 Pro in Canada. The earbuds sport Active Noise Cancellation and come in Starry Black and Soft Jade. The Starry Black case offers a nice star effect, which is really pretty.

These earbuds offer noise cancellation of up to 49dB and an ultra-wide frequency range of up to 4,000Hz. TUV Rheinland certified the buds for high-performance noise cancellation. They also feature Smart Noise Cancellation, which detects ambient sound and picks the most suitable noise reduction mode in real time.

However, with Active Noise Cancellation turned on, you’ll get up to 20 hours of battery life plus the charging case. Without the feature turned on, you’ll see 20 hours of battery life without the case and 44 hours in total, which is pretty impressive. OnePlus also says that 10 minutes of charge time can get you up to 11 hours of playback, which is great if you forget to charge your headset overnight.

In Canada, these earbuds cost $119.99 and are available on Amazon Canada and OnePlus’s website.

Expect a full review of the OnePlus Nord 3 Pro in the coming weeks.