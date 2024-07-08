Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video [July 8-14]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Apple TV+

Sunny [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: July 10th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Wednesday)

Genre: Dark comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (individual runtime TBA)

A grieving American woman living in Japan uses a special new robot to uncover the dark truth behind her husband and son’s mysterious disappearance.

Sunny was created by Katie Robbins (The Affair) and stars Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car) and Joanna Sotomura (Everything Before Us) as the voice of Sunny.

Crave

Made for TV with Boman Martinez-Reid [Crave Original]

Crave premiere date: July 12th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Reality, comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Mississauga, Ontario content creator Boman Martinez-Reid looks for television fame across various TV genres.

The series was created by Cambridge, Ontario comedian Natalie Metcalfe.

Quad Gods

Crave premiere date: July 10th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

From director Jess Jacklin (Souvenir) comes this documentary about three disabled New York men who meet at a hospital and decided to form the first all quadriplegic esports gaming team.

Disney+

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer

Disney+ Canada premiere date: July 11th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (around one hour each)

This documentary examines the career of American nurse and researcher, Dr. Ann Burgess, as she attempts to unpack the psyches of serial killers and their victims.

Netflix

Exploding Kittens [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 12th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: TBA

God and his nemesis, the spawn of Satan, are sent to Earth as talking cats to live with humans.

Based on the board game of the same name, Exploding Kittens was created by Shane Kosakowski (You’re the Worst, Teenage Bounty Hunters) and original Exploding Kittens co-creator Matthew Inman and features the voices of Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Suzy Nakamura (Dr. Ken) and Ally Maki (Toy Story 4).

Paramount+

IF

Original theatrical release date: May 17th, 2024

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: July 9th, 2024

Genre: Fantasy comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

A girl who can see everyone’s imaginary friends (IFs) teams up with a neighbour with similar abilities to reconnect kids with their IFs before they disappear.

IF was written and directed by John Krasinski (A Quiet Place series) and stars Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead), Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool series), Krasinski, Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter series) and Alan Kim (Minari).

Prime Video

Kung Fu Panda 4

Original theatrical release date: March 8th, 2024

Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 12th, 2024

Genre: Animated martial arts comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Po must find and train a new Dragon Warrior to stop the evil sorceress The Chameleon before she steals the kung-fu abilities of all the masters in China.

Kung Fu Panda 4 was directed by Mike Mitchell (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) and features returning Kung Fu Panda voices Jack Black (Po), Dustin Hoffman (Master Shifu) and Bryan Cranston (Li Shan), while Awkwafina (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens) and Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder) join the cast.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia

Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 11th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Animated adult comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Based on 2016’s raunchy animated feature Sausage Party, Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society after killing all of humanity.

Vancouver’s Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Brampton, Ontario’s Michael Cera and Edward Norton return as Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy, respectively, while Sam Richardson (The Afterparty) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) join the cast.

