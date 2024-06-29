Here’s what we expect from Samsung Unpacked Paris

This year, Samsung will showcase its latest round of wearables and foldables in Paris, France. The event will occur at 3pm local time, which is 9am ET. We won’t see the traditional S series smartphones at this event; you’ll have to wait until January/February to see the upcoming S25 series. Instead, Samsung is rumoured to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch 7, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra — yeah, this is way too many devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Fold6 Dummy pic.twitter.com/fwtLyXyG3i — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 14, 2024

The Z Fold 6 is rumoured to sport the following specs:

Inner Display with 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz refresh rate, 2160 x 1856-pixel resolution

Outer Display with 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz refresh rate, 2376 x 968-pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 up to 3.39GHz, 12GB of RAM, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB of storage

50-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture with OIS primary shooter –

12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 120-degree field of view,

10-megapixel f/2.4 OIS 3x optical, up to 30x digital zoom

Under-display Camera – 4-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture

Cover display Camera – 10-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture

Supports up to 8K video recording 30fps, 4K slow-motion videos 120fps, and 1080p slow-motion at 240fps

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4400mAh battery

Folded it measures – 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm – unfolded measure 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm – weighs 239g

Z Fold 6 comes in Navy, Silver Shadow and Pink

Z Fold 6 (256GB): $1899.99 USD ($2611 CAD)

Z Fold 6 (512GB): $2019.99 USD ($2776 CAD)

Z Fold 6 (1TB): $2259.99 USD ($3106 CAD)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 6 OFFICIAL RENDERS LEAKED IN FOUR COLOR OPTIONS https://t.co/7fwa6S4nC0 — /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) June 28, 2024

Inner Display with 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz refresh rate,

Outer Display with 3.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz refresh rate,

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 up to 3.39GHz, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 256GB & 512GB

50-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture with OIS primary shooter –

12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 120-degree field of view,

Cover display Camera – 10-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture

Supports up to 8K video recording 30fps, 4K slow-motion videos 120fps, and 1080p slow-motion at 240fps

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4000mAh battery

Z Flip 6 comes in Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow and Blue

Z Fold 6 (256GB): $1099.99 USD ($1503 CAD)

Z Fold 6 (512GB): $1219 USD ($1655 CAD)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm is available in titanium gray and costs around $699 – $710 ($958 – $973 CAD). Further, it could sport a 590mAh battery, feature a titanium chassis with a sapphire crystal glass display, and support up to 300 nits of peak brightness. Further, the Ultra could feature 10ATM+ IP68 water and dust resistance. Additionally, the smartwatch may feature a Quick Button and come with cellular and Bluetooth-only models. It will also sport a 1.92-inch display, Exynos 3nm chip, 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Exynos W940, the processor powering the Galaxy Watch7 series, will apparently be 50% more efficient and 30% faster than the previous model pic.twitter.com/XUFAe0c8ZA — Anthony (@TheGalox_) March 14, 2024

The Galaxy Watch 7 is rumoured to sport a 40mm round body with a BioActive sensor 2, 32GB of storage, and a 1.5-inch display. The W940 chipset will reportedly be renamed the W1000 chip, as will a 590mAH battery.

Galaxy Buds 3 & Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 3 will look very similar to the AirPods. The inner part of the buds will host a grilled speaker insert, and microphones and speaker grills will be on the top of the earbuds. Like the AirPods, the Galaxy Buds 3 won’t have a silicone ear tip. This might mean that users won’t be comfortable wearing them for extended periods.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will look similar but offer a gray/silver finish and silicone ear tips.

Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Ring is focused on health and wellness and will release later this year. It will also come in four colours, including ‘Platinum,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Gold,’ and ‘Ceramic Black.’ The Galaxy Ring will be available in several band sizes ranging from 5 to 13 and marked with S to XL on the inside of the ring, which means the size of the wearable’s battery changes depending on its size, ranging from 14.5mAh to 21.5mAh. It’s unclear how long the Galaxy Ring’s battery will last, but my best guess is roughly a day.

According to Yogesh Brar, the Galaxy Ring will reportedly cost between $300 and $350 USD ($410 to $479 CAD).

Source: Evan Blass, Android Authority, GSMArena, OnLeaks, 91mobile, Yogesh Brar, Ice Universe