B.C. production Shōgun leads 2024 Emmys with 25 nominations

FX’s Shōgun is the leading show at the 2024 Emmys with a whopping 25 nominations.

The samurai drama series received nods in several major categories, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Best Actress in a Drama Series (Anna Sawai). Notably, fellow FX series The Bear came in second with 23 nominations — a record for a comedy series.

Traditionally, HBO dominates the Emmys, with last year’s ceremony seeing the likes of Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus take home a bunch of hardware. However, the former series has wrapped its four-season run, while new seasons for the latter two shows are still in production.

Therefore, the drama category is considered more of an open field this time around, especially for Shōgun. It’s also up for the main drama category instead of limited series, given that FX is developing two more seasons.

It’s also worth noting that both Shōgun and The Bear have Canadian connections; the former was shot in Vancouver and other parts of B.C., while the latter co-stars Fort Erie, Ontario’s Matty Matheson (who also serves as an executive producer and culinary consultant.)

Meanwhile, other Canadians were nominated at the Emmys, including Hamilton, Ontario’s Martin Short and Toronto’s D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (both up for Best Actor in a Comedy series for Only Murders in the Building and Reservation Dogs, respectively) and London, Ontario’s Ryan Gosling for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live.

The 76th Primetime Emmys will take place on September 15th, 2024. (Note that this will actually be 2024’s second Emmys ceremony following the 75th Primetime Emmys in January, which was delayed amid last year’s Hollywood strikes.)

The full list of 76th Primetime Emmy nominees can be found here.

Image credit: FX